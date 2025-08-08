Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Port Sets New Record In Container Throughput

2025-08-08 03:16:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has announced a record-high volume of container traffic through the Port of Baku for the period of January to July 2025, Azernews reports, citing the company.

