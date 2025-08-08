Baku Port Sets New Record In Container Throughput

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has announced a record-high volume of container traffic through the Port of Baku for the period of January to July 2025, Azernews reports, citing the company.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%