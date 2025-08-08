In Kupiansk, Number Of Victims Of Russian Shelling Has Risen To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Four civilians were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression,” the post said.

It is noted that at about 8:30 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a drone strike on Kupiansk. She was taken to the hospital.

At about 9:00 a.m., a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack.

It is also reported that a 63-year-old man was wounded during the morning enemy shelling of the city. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems.

Preliminary investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, two people were reported injure as a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk.

Photo: Andrii Kanashevich/Facebook