In Kupiansk, Number Of Victims Of Russian Shelling Has Risen To Four
“Four civilians were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression,” the post said.
It is noted that at about 8:30 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a drone strike on Kupiansk. She was taken to the hospital.
At about 9:00 a.m., a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack.
It is also reported that a 63-year-old man was wounded during the morning enemy shelling of the city. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems.Read also: Three injured in Kharkiv region following Russian strikes
Preliminary investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Earlier, two people were reported injure as a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk.
Photo: Andrii Kanashevich/Facebook
