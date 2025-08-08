Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Kupiansk, Number Of Victims Of Russian Shelling Has Risen To Four

In Kupiansk, Number Of Victims Of Russian Shelling Has Risen To Four


2025-08-08 03:16:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Four civilians were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression,” the post said.

It is noted that at about 8:30 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a drone strike on Kupiansk. She was taken to the hospital.

At about 9:00 a.m., a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack.

It is also reported that a 63-year-old man was wounded during the morning enemy shelling of the city. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems.

Read also: Three injured in Kharkiv region following Russian strikes

Preliminary investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, two people were reported injure as a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk.

Photo: Andrii Kanashevich/Facebook

MENAFN08082025000193011044ID1109904868

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search