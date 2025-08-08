Russians In Kherson Dropped Explosives From Drone On Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a child with a drone,” the message says.

According to the report, the 13-year-old boy was walking down the street when enemy soldiers dropped explosives from a drone. He suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and forearm.

Police officers took the victim to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 7, since the beginning of 2025, 89 adults and a one-year-old boy have been killed in the Kherson region due to Russian drone attacks, and another 893 people , including 14 children, have been wounded.