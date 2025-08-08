Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians In Kherson Dropped Explosives From Drone On Child

Russians In Kherson Dropped Explosives From Drone On Child


2025-08-08 03:16:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a child with a drone,” the message says.

According to the report, the 13-year-old boy was walking down the street when enemy soldiers dropped explosives from a drone. He suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and forearm.

Police officers took the victim to the hospital.

Read also: Russian troops attack suburbs of Kherson with drone, injuring two people

As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 7, since the beginning of 2025, 89 adults and a one-year-old boy have been killed in the Kherson region due to Russian drone attacks, and another 893 people , including 14 children, have been wounded.

MENAFN08082025000193011044ID1109904866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search