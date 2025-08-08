Russians In Kherson Dropped Explosives From Drone On Child
“In Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a child with a drone,” the message says.
According to the report, the 13-year-old boy was walking down the street when enemy soldiers dropped explosives from a drone. He suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and forearm.
Police officers took the victim to the hospital.Read also: Russian troops attack suburbs of Kherson with drone, injuring two people
As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 7, since the beginning of 2025, 89 adults and a one-year-old boy have been killed in the Kherson region due to Russian drone attacks, and another 893 people , including 14 children, have been wounded.
