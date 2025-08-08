Court Sentences FSB Agent With Accomplice To 15 Years For Spying For Russia In Kramatorsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukrain reported this.

Both enemy agents were exposed in January this year.

It has been established that the Russian special services recruited the man with the help of his sister, who left for Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war and began cooperating with the invaders.

The FSB used the same woman to recruit a second member of the enemy cell, her old acquaintance from Kramatorsk.

The relative of the convicted man acted as a“liaison” between these two agents and their“curator” from the Russian special services.

The invaders hoped to use the intelligence gathered by the perpetrators to plan offensive operations on the eastern front using aerial bombs, loitering munitions, and all types of artillery.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized phones from both suspects with anonymous chats in messengers, through which they coordinated their actions with the enemy special services.

Based on the evidence gathered by the SSU, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.

The criminal case against the convicted man's accomplice is currently pending in court.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (a Russian GRU) agent who, as part of an enemy combat group, blew up a car with a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman in Kharkiv last summer was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Photo: pexels