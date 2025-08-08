Pre-IPO Marketplace Launched By Jarsy, Inc. To Offer Retail Access To Spacex, Stripe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Menlo Park, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MENLO PARK, CA – August 7, 2025 – Jarsy, Inc. , a pioneering fintech platform dedicated to democratizing high-growth investment opportunities, today announced the official launch of its innovative pre-IPO marketplace . This groundbreaking platform empowers retail investors by providing unprecedented access to private equity opportunities in iconic companies. For the first time, individuals can invest in high-profile, venture-backed giants such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and Stripe, with a starting investment as low as $10.

The launch addresses a long-standing disparity in financial markets, where access to the most promising pre-IPO companies has been the exclusive domain of institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. Jarsy's new marketplace shatters this barrier, offering a curated selection of top-tier companies poised to shape the future, spanning critical industries like Artificial Intelligence, Space Technology, Defense Technology, Fintech, and Robotics.

A core pillar of Jarsy's innovation is its unique, tokenized investment structure. The platform introduces real equity-backed tokens, where each token is designed to represent a 1:1 economic interest in the underlying company shares acquired and held by Jarsy's dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This model grants investors direct economic interest in a pre-IPO company's potential growth, all through the simple act of holding a digital token. This structure is seamlessly integrated with flexible payment options, including stablecoin (USDC), USD, or local currencies, making the platform truly globally accessible to both U.S. and non-U.S. users.

"Our new pre-IPO marketplace is more than a product launch; it's the start of a new era for retail investing," said Han Qin, CEO of Jarsy, Inc. "Historically, the value creation in transformative companies happens long before they go public. We believe that everyone, not just the privileged few, should have the chance to participate in that growth. Jarsy was built to dismantle the complexity of private market investing. We handle the burdensome processes-from institutional-grade due diligence to intricate legal structuring and secure custody-allowing our users to confidently build a diversified, private-market portfolio through a seamless, self-serve in-app experience. Our vision is to empower a new generation of informed investors who can directly back the innovations they believe in."

Jarsy's platform is engineered to abstract away the immense complexity typically associated with private market transactions. The traditional process involves high minimum investments, lengthy paperwork, prohibitive legal fees, and opaque price discovery. Jarsy takes the initiative on all these fronts. By aggregating capital and managing the legal framework through its SPV, the company provides a streamlined path to gaining economic interest, turning a months-long, complicated procedure into a few simple clicks.

Beyond access, Jarsy is committed to investor empowerment through education and transparency. The platform is equipped with robust analytical tools, detailed company profiles, and market insights to help users make informed decisions. This comprehensive approach underscores Jarsy's dedication to fostering financial literacy and ensuring investors at all levels can navigate the nuances of private equity with confidence.

As Jarsy continues to expand its offerings, the company remains focused on its core mission. The launch of the pre-IPO marketplace is a testament to Jarsy's commitment to innovation and its vision of a more inclusive, equitable, and dynamic financial landscape. The company plans to onboard more high-growth companies in the coming months, further solidifying its position as the leading destination for retail access to the private markets.

About Jarsy, Inc.: Jarsy is a fintech platform allowing retail investors to access high-growth pre‐IPO and private equity opportunities-like SpaceX, Anthropic, and Stripe-starting from $10.

