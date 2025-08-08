DP World Enhances Jebel Ali Port's Automotive Logistics Capacity

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DP World has significantly boosted its automotive logistics capacity at Jebel Ali Port with the opening of a new 2.6 million square foot vehicle storage yard at Terminal 4. This expansion is a strategic move to cater to the increasing demand for global vehicle trade and further solidifies Dubai's position as a leading automotive hub in the region.

The development adds an additional 13,000 car equivalent units to the port's storage capacity, bringing the total to 75,000 CEUs. This increase comes as Dubai seeks to accommodate the growing flow of vehicles through its primary maritime gateway. The modern facility is equipped to handle a wide range of vehicles, ensuring smoother logistics and faster turnaround times for automobile shipments.

In tandem with the storage space, the upgrade also features an 800-metre quay. This quay is designed to support three roll-on/roll-off vessels simultaneously, improving the port's efficiency and handling capacity for large-scale vehicle shipments. RoRo vessels are commonly used for transporting automobiles due to their ability to load and unload vehicles quickly and safely. The expanded quay capacity significantly enhances Jebel Ali's ability to meet the demands of car manufacturers, traders, and logistics companies, both regionally and globally.

Dubai's Jebel Ali Port has long been recognised as a pivotal trade and logistics hub, playing a crucial role in the region's supply chain. The port's strategic location, coupled with its extensive infrastructure, has made it a preferred gateway for trade in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The automotive sector, in particular, has seen exponential growth, with Dubai acting as a key transit point for vehicles moving between markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa. This new development aims to support the growing needs of global car manufacturers who rely on Dubai's connectivity and efficiency to reach a broader market.

DP World's expansion aligns with the UAE's broader strategy to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues by strengthening other sectors such as logistics and trade. The automotive logistics market has witnessed an upward trajectory in recent years, with rising demand for vehicle imports and exports. In response, DP World has invested in this infrastructure to support automotive trade and contribute to the broader economic goals of Dubai and the UAE.

With the automotive trade forecasted to grow, Jebel Ali Port's enhanced capacity provides a critical edge in a competitive global market. The integration of cutting-edge technology and modern facilities within the new yard also supports the port's commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency. The facility will implement eco-friendly practices such as energy-efficient lighting, and the quay will utilise advanced mooring systems to ensure safer and faster vessel turnaround.

The expansion also comes at a time when global trade flows are undergoing rapid changes, with new markets emerging in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Dubai's strategic location on the Arabian Peninsula offers a unique advantage, acting as a natural conduit for goods moving between these markets. DP World's investment in Jebel Ali Port ensures that the UAE remains at the forefront of global trade, particularly in sectors like automotive logistics, where speed and efficiency are paramount.

As Dubai continues to enhance its infrastructure and trade capacity, it attracts increasing attention from international car manufacturers, logistics companies, and global shipping lines. The city's status as a central automotive hub within the region is further cemented with such projects that not only increase capacity but also enhance the overall operational flow, making it a prime location for companies seeking to expand their footprint in the Middle East and beyond.

