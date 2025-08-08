UNICEF Vows To Fight Child Malnutrition In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) says it supports the local economy and domestic production in Afghanistan to prevent the production of goods that cause child malnutrition.

On its X page, the General Directorate of the Office of the Prime Minister wrote Deputy Prime Minister for Administration Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi met with UNICEF deputy executive director and Operations Manager Ted Chaiban and his delegation.

During the meeting, Chaiban welcomed the interim government's positive measures of and urged expanded cooperation between UNICEF and the Islamic Emirate.

On UNICEF's strategic development plan in Afghanistan, he said they were working to support the local economy and domestic production and also trying to prevent the production of goods that harm child nutrition.

Expressing confidence in the organization's continued support for the education sector and returnees, he described the development of economic programs as one of UNICEF's work priorities and said the organization would strive to provide job opportunities to returnees.

For his part, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi praised UNICEF's cooperation with the people of Afghanistan, particularly with Afghan refugees deported from neighboring countries.

He noted that the number of returnees had increased in recent months and the Islamic Emirate had taken measures to address their problems.

Hanafi called on UNICEF and other relevant international organizations to pay special attention to the permanent settlement of refugees and the protection of their rights by host countries.

