Integro Bank CEO Club To Host 3Rd Annual Tech Summit In Partnership With Arizona Technology Council
InfraGard Arizona Members Alliance
Where innovation meets strategic leadership , this exclusive summit convenes a powerhouse panel of technology experts and business leaders to explore the most pressing and transformative topics defining the future of business. From cutting-edge AI strategies that are reshaping executive decision-making to the latest cybersecurity trends that safeguard digital assets, the discussion will also dive deep into emerging technologies and more intelligent ways to manage existing platforms.
Whether you're looking to scale operations, optimize infrastructure, or future-proof your organization, this summit is designed to equip CEOs and business leaders with essential insights and connections to stay ahead of the curve.
Join us to gain actionable knowledge on current tech, AI, and cybersecurity trends, engage with forward-thinking peers, and experience what the Integro CEO Club can do for your business. This is more than a summit-it's a catalyst for growth, strategy, and innovation.
About our event sponsors, NextSpace: A Hub of Innovation and Design Excellence
This year's venue, NextSpace , is more than a location-it's a statement of innovation. A beacon of workplace technology and design, NextSpace spans 32,000 square feet of interactive showroom space tailored to visionaries in commercial real estate, construction, and interior design. Attendees will experience a hands-on journey through collaborative tools, ergonomic furniture, and creative design concepts that redefine the modern workspace.
arrive at NextSpace elevates the experience by offering world-class meeting support, state-of-the-art technology, and seamless service, creating an unmatched offsite environment. Surrounded by breathtaking desert views and filled with natural light, this Scottsdale venue sets the stage for inspired thinking and powerful networking.
Event Details:
DATE: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
TIME: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM
LOCATION: NextSpace
8399 E Hartford Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
To RSVP or learn more, visit:
About Integro Bank:
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit
Media Contact:
Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431
