Acer For Business EMEA Outpaces Market Growth In Pro OS Segment With +15% In H1 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) According to Context data[1] , Acer's EMEA 'for Business' division has achieved significant market-beating growth:compared to a 5,7% market growth and +against a 10,1% market growth. This achievement underscores, a year after relaunching its business focus during its annual press conference in Switzerland.

Several key strategic pillars are driving this positive trend and paving the way for future success:to strengthen reseller andin the flourishing Digital Signage market, and continuedin products and services for businesses. These levers reaffirm Acer's crucial role in the commercial segment.

, commented on the company's achievements and plans“Over the past year,” Rossi explained“we have consolidated our product portfolio to offer a broader range of solutions supporting both SMB and Enterprise segments, leveraging the expertise of sister companies like Aopen for Digital Signage and Altos for server/infrastructure. In Digital Signage, investments have expanded to include new product lines such as Large Format Display [LFDs] and Chromebox and Veriton NUC mini-PCs.”

Rossi also attributes much of this success to Acer's channel-partner vertical certifications.“What's truly paying off,” he continued,“is the creation of specialized certifications like our Acer Cloud Partner Program for Chrome OS-based solutions, where we hold a dominant 35% market share in EMEA. Our Acer Education Partner Program has also enabled a significant 25% market penetration.”

Rossi emphasized, stating,“The fact that we are not simply 'indirect,' but rather channel-first, ensures we never compete with our resellers. Our streamlined and flexible structure allows resellers of any level or size to directly access necessary information.”

The company is also planning to launch alater this year. The Partner portal has a dual objective: to further strengthen relationships through a tool that simplifies their work and to build a robust foundation for the continuous growth of the channel ecosystem.

“The new platform will streamline partner experience, providing quicker access to advantageous offers, business support services, and training on new technologies,” says.“Acer has always been recognized as an 'easy to work with' vendor. We've built the new portal with the idea to keep it simple and user-friendly and turn it into a concrete tool for our resellers to manage negotiations, collect product information and get an immediate view of their achievement in the loyalty program.”

