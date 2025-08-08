Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Armed Forces Deliver Aid Through New Airdrops With International Participation

2025-08-08 09:07:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Friday conducted a new airdrop operation to deliver food and humanitarian aid to Gaza through seven planes.
The airdrop included two Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, and one each from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, all carrying 67 tonnes of aid in total.
Since the resumption of airdrop operations on 27 July, the JAF has now conducted 146 airdrops, in addition to 308 with international partners, delivering a total of 507 tonnes of aid.

