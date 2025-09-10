Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seamus Higgins is an Associate Professor & Course Director for Food Processing Engineering at the University of Nottingham. With years of food industry experience he combines his passion for a more sustainable world and novel manufacturing techniques with a new generation of process engineers at the University of Nottingham and supporting institutions.

Seamus began his career as an electrical engineer in the food industry and has worked with leading international food companies including Tongaat Hewlett, Nestle and Premier Foods. He has held lead project and senior management roles in factory development, food processing engineering and new product development and has also consulted for global food and UK companies as well as entrepreneur development and new company start-ups.


