Ammat Global Resources: Targets 70% Production Growth In Congo

Ammat Global Resources is participating as a Gold Partner at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference - Africa's premier event for the energy sector, scheduled for September 29–October 3, 2025 in Cape Town. The company's participation underscores its commitment to driving Africa's oil and gas market transformation, aligning its growth trajectory with the event's core mission to eradicate energy poverty and accelerate industrialization.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

Ammat Global Resources' growth strategy includes an ambitious exploration and production strategy in the Republic of Congo, aiming to increase the company's oil and gas output by 70% over the next five years. The expansion plan targets the company's offshore Loango and Zatchi fields and supports the Republic of Congo's national objective of raising oil and gas production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd). The strategy includes revamping production platforms at Zatchi field and reactivating wells as well as replacing outdated pumps to bolster productivity at Loango field. In 2024, Ammat Global Resources modernized three production platforms at Loango and increased production at both the Loango and Zatchi fields by 75%, with output rising from 4,000 bpd to 7,000 bpd since the launch of the company's comprehensive development plan in 2024.

Central to Ammat Global Resources' Congolese energy strategy is infrastructure modernization and gas utilization, with a strong focus on maximising production and enhancing the value of gas for self-consumption by its turbogenerators from the Loango field. The strategy aligns with a goal set by the Republic of Congo to double power generation capacity to 1,500 MW by 2030 through optimal exploitation of the country's 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Ammat Global Resources' expansion strategy also places the company at the forefront of the Republic of Congo's emerging Gas Master Plan - an integrated strategy centered on infrastructure expansion, own gas valorization and sustainable economic growth.

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will spotlight the contributions made by companies such as Ammat Global Resources and the role they play in ensuring sustainable development, local content and long-term value creation in Africa's energy sector. The event offers an opportunity for independent exploration and production firms to gain insight into emerging opportunities across the investment prospects in other countries on the continent where AMMAT has focused its investment interest in multicultural development and growth.

