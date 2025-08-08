Which Operating System Dominates Trading In 2025 - Insights And Tips From ATAS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Extensive support ensures that traders encounter fewer technical issues and gain access to an ecosystem of third-party tools and broker integrations. Multi-monitor setups, high-performance CPUs, and powerful GPUs enable users to run complex analytics and real-time data feeds. The hardware flexibility is paired with the accessibility of Windows PCs, making it a popular choice.

While Windows leads in market share, macOS has held traction among traders who value stability. Apple's operating system is appreciated for its intuitive interface and reduced susceptibility to malware. However, this experience also comes with challenges. Traders often need to rely on virtualization software or emulation layers like Wine to run Windows applications such as NinjaTrader or MetaTrader. This additional complexity can cause latency, impact performance, and create potential technical glitches during sessions.

Most trading platforms on macOS require additional instruments to run efficiently. The statistics speak for themselves: while Windows holds over two-thirds of the market, other operating systems collectively account for less than 30%. The share of macOS among traders in the US is higher, hovering around 25% alone, with a noticeable increase over the past year.

When deciding on an OS for trading, consider the following:

Software CompatibilityCheck if your preferred trading platform offers native support for your OS. Windows is the safest bet, while macOS users should verify which apps run natively or require virtualization.Stability and SecuritymacOS and Linux offer strong security and less exposure to malware, which can be critical when dealing with sensitive financial information.Ecosystem and WorkflowConsider how your OS fits with other tools you use daily. Seamless integration can reduce friction during trading sessions.Support and CommunityWindows leads here, but macOS communities are growing rapidly, especially with expanding native app availability.

ATAS , a platform for professional volume analysis, is taking a major step toward cross-platform accessibility by entering alpha testing of its native macOS version . For ATAS specifically, from July 2024 to July 2025, the average monthly number of website visits from Mac devices has increased by 2 times, showing a remarkable 218% growth. Apple device users reached 15.6% of its total website traffic, with a clear signal of rising demand.

Currently, ATAS is available on Windows, and Mac users must rely on virtualization apps like Parallels to run the application. In the alpha testing phase, the number of available features will be limited, as this stage represents the company's initial steps toward bringing the platform to a new operating system. This approach allows ATAS to gather valuable user feedback and ensure stability before expanding the feature set in future releases. For those who don't make it into the first wave, the waitlist will remain open for future testing rounds and the public release.

With a native macOS app, traders will be able to analyze market depth, order flow, and volume profiles without compromising performance or stability. This approach ensures that ATAS remains a go-to solution for professionals who need data-driven instruments, regardless of their operating system.

Media Contact:

Volodymyr Vitovskyi

+30982316795

[email protected]

atas

SOURCE ATAS LLC