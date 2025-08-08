HEMI®-Powered 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Runs Wild With More Than Six Million Potential Customization Combinations





Six different wheel options, fitted with a choice of four unique Brembo brake colors



Six exterior colors options, including new-for-2026 Green Machine



Six exterior badge color choices



Five exterior dual-stripe designs and all-new Gloss Black-painted hood



Five interior seat colors in three different configurations (five-, six- or seven-passenger seating) can be paired with a selection of four seat belt colors Power sunroof, premium audio, Driver Safety Tech, trailer tow and more can all be added to any buildable combination



Interior receives exclusive Jailbreak IP badge stamped into standard carbon-fiber appliques

Customization options build on the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak's fearsome foundation: a 710-horsepower, with 645 lb.-ft. of torque, supercharged HEMI V-8

Total Dodge Durango U.S. sales continue to sizzle, increasing 51% in Q2 over Q1 of this year Ordering for the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open Aug. 13, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving at Dodge dealerships in Q4 of this year

The most powerful gas engine SUV ever is on the run and, in typical Dodge fashion, the Dodge brand's HEMI®-powered three-row SUV is brazenly showing its stripes with the introduction of the new 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, unlocking more than six million potential customization combinations.

"The Dodge Durango is a family-friendly, three-row muscle SUV with the unique ability to seat up to seven and best-in-class towing at every trim level, and that combination continues to resonate, with Durango sales jumping 51% in Q2 over Q1 of this year," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak gives customers the opportunity to make their muscle SUV unique, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions, from exterior colors, to stripes, badges, wheels and brake calipers, to a wide variety of interior options. We can't wait to see what our buyers dream up on the road."

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak opens up a can of crazy on the supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine-powered Durango. Building off the 2023 model-year Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Jailbreak program, Durango SRT breaks the rules of how you can mix and match colors and features to create the ultimate version of the most powerful full-size muscle utility vehicle.

Customers can select from six different wheel options, six available factory exterior colors, six exterior badge color choices, five seat colors with three seating configurations, five dual-stripe options and four brake caliper colors and seat belt colors.

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak builds off its fearsome foundation, the 710-horsepower, with 645 lb.-ft. of torque, HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, gearing up the three-row beast as never before.

Options Galore: Wheels, Badges, Stripes, Brakes and Seats

The menu opens with a line of six exterior color options from the factory, including new-for-2026 Green Machine, which joins Destroyer Gray, Diamond Black, Octane Red, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle.

Exterior color customization is just one way Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak owners can make their muscle SUV their own. The Jailbreak cracks open additional customized options: while all Jailbreak models feature standard 20-by-10-inch wheels, that's where the commonality ends. Each wheel can be complimented with one of four unique Brembo brake colors (red, black, yellow and orange).

A wide variety of available wheel finishes include:



SRT Machine Face with Dark Pockets

SRT Satin Carbon

SRT Lights Out

SRT Brass Monkey

SRT Forged Y-spoke Lights Out SRT Forged Y-spoke Brass Monkey

Jailbreak offers the choice of a full range of exterior color customizations:



Silver, red, Brass Monkey and Midnight Metallic full exterior badging

Orange and yellow fender badges

Full vehicle dual-stripe choices include blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/black and silver New Gloss Black-painted hood is now available

Freedom of choice extends to the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak's interior as well. Seating color and configurations include:



Black Laguna leather/Alcantara in five-passenger and seven-passenger configurations

Six-passenger configurations in Hammerhead Gray, sepia or Demonic Red Laguna leather, as well as an Ebony Red Nappa leather option Even the seat belts are on the customization menu, with choices of black, Hammerhead Gray, red and sepia hues

A "Jailbreak" interior badge stamped into the carbon-fiber trim confirms the personalized configuration, providing another unique shout-out for each model.

Building on the success of the Jailbreak Custom Color program offered on the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170, select Dodge customers will be offered an opportunity to paint their 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in nearly any color imaginable. A Dodge Concierge will work directly with these customers to select their exclusive color, making their Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak truly a one of one.

Available standalone options for the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak include:



Premium Group, including a 19-speaker Harman Kardon system and a full suite of advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) features

SRT Alcantara steering wheel

SRT black exhaust tips

Suede headliner

Power sunroof

Trailer Tow Group IV Pirelli three-season tires

The Durango SRT Hellcat will continue to be available in non-Jailbreak form with the same 710-horsepower. The 20-by-10-inch wheels are updated to a Machine Face with Dark Pockets while standard five-passenger seating offers maximum cargo capacity.

Available standalone options include:



Three-row seating

Power sunroof

Trailer Tow Group IV Pirelli three-season tires

Ordering for the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open Aug. 13 with vehicles scheduled to start arriving at Dodge dealerships in Q4 2025.

