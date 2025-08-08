India Monitors China's Brahmaputra Mega Dam, Urges Transparency And Downstream Safety

The Indian government has taken note of reports about China's commencement of construction on a massive hydropower project on the Brahmaputra River, in Tibet. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that they were carefully monitoring China's hydropower project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in Tibet. This project, first made public in 1986, has been a subject of concern for India due to its potential impact on the country's interests and the livelihoods of local tribes.

'India monitoring Brahmaputra River dam construction'

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said that the government carefully monitors all developments related to the Brahmaputra River and takes necessary measures to protect its interests. The government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, emphasising the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries. "The Government of India has taken note of reports about the commencement of construction of the mega dam project by China on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in Tibet. This project was first made public as far back as 1986 and since then, preparations have been underway in China," the MEA stated in response to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha.

The MEA said that the government remained committed to safeguarding Indian interests in the region." Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas," the statement said. India has discussed various issues related to transboundary rivers with China under an institutionalised Expert Level Mechanism established in 2006. The government has also urged China to ensure that any activities in upstream areas do not harm the interests of downstream states.

'Need for cooperation to China'

"Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalised Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels. As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, Government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, including on the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas," he said. Singh said that the government noted the need for cooperation on the trans-border issue and has conveyed it to China.

"The need for cooperation on trans-border rivers, including resumption of provision of hydrological data by the Chinese side has been highlighted by the Government in several bilateral interactions with China including during the recent visit of EAM to China from 14-16 July 2025 for the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting," he said. During the recent visit of External Affairs Minister to China for the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the need for cooperation on trans-border rivers, including the resumption of hydrological data provision by the Chinese side, was highlighted. The Indian government remains vigilant and proactive in protecting its interests and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.