King, In Call With Palestinian President, Reaffirms Jordan's Rejection Of Israeli Plan To Expand Military Control Over Gaza

Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, during which he affirmed that Jordan is making every effort to deliver relief aid to Palestinians in Gaza by all possible means and without obstruction or delay.The call covered the Israeli security cabinet's endorsement of a plan to consolidate the occupation of Gaza and expand military control over it. His Majesty expressed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of this move, which undermines the two-state solution and the rights of Palestinians, and threatens international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and end the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.The King affirmed Jordan's solidarity with Palestinians and the Kingdom's commitment to supporting them in obtaining their just and legitimate rights and establishing their independent state, on the basis of the two-state solution.The call also touched on the dangerous escalations against Palestinians in the West Bank, and the repeated attacks on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.For his part, President Abbas praised Jordan's political and diplomatic efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty, to support Palestinians, and provide them with humanitarian aid.