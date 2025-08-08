President Ramkalawan Inaugurates New Motorable Access Road At Dan Lafous, Anse Royale

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, August 8, 2025/APO Group/ --

President Wavel Ramkalawan, joined by Minister for Transport Antony Derjacques, officially inaugurated a new motorable access road at "Dan Lafous" Mont Plaisir, Anse Royale on Friday morning.

The SCR 3.9 million project, executed by Dubai Civil Engineering and Construction, addresses a longstanding need expressed by the local community for safer and more reliable vehicular access to the "Dan Lafous" area. The initiative gained significant momentum following President Ramkalawan visits to the community in 2023, where he engaged directly with residents about their transportation challenges.

The newly constructed road spans 165 metres in length and 5 metres in width, representing a significant engineering achievement given the challenging topographical conditions of the area. To enhance safety and security for road users, twelve streetlights have been installed along the access route, providing essential illumination for the community.

In his opening address, Minister Derjacques emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring no community is left behind, regardless of geographical challenges. He praised the technical excellence demonstrated in overcoming the project's complexities while maintaining budgetary discipline and achieving high construction standards.

Addressing the gathering, President Ramkalawan commended the exceptional work carried out to make the access road possible for residents. He urged other communities to assist in facilitating easement access within their neighborhoods to enable further development and foster better community living.

The ceremony's highlight was the ribbon-cutting ceremony officially inaugurating the opening of the access road.

The completion of the "Dan Lafous" road represents a tangible demonstration of the government's responsiveness to community needs and its dedication to improving infrastructure connectivity across all districts.

Also in attendance were Vice President Ahmed Afif, Honourable Member for Anse Royale district Sylvanne Lemiel, Honourable Member for Cascade district Philip Monthy, Proportional Member in the National Assembly Gerard Bijoux, Principal Secretary for the Department of Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine David Bianchi, Chief Executive SLTA Parinda Herath, District Administrator Anse Royale Cynthia Harriba, Ministry of Transport and SLTA staff, representatives of Dubai Civil Engineering and Construction, Dan Lafous area residents, and invited guests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.