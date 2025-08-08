Transcranial Doppler Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecasts 2022-2024 & 2025-2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The transcranial doppler market is projected to grow at a 5.89% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising traumatic brain injuries, neurological disorders, and sports-related injuries. Advances in AI and portable devices enhance demand. Led by North America, key players like Philips and Siemens propel this expansion.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcranial Doppler - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transcranial doppler market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period from 2025 to Doppler Market is expected to advance at a substantial CAGR forecast till 2032 owing to the increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing sport related injuries.

The increasing instances of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke and cerebral vasospasm, and the surge in sport-related injuries are significantly boosting the demand for transcranial doppler devices globally. These conditions require continuous and real-time monitoring of cerebral blood flow, a key application of transcranial doppler devices.

Additionally, growing investments in R&D and product development by key market players have led to the launch of advanced, portable, and AI-integrated transcranial doppler devices systems, making the technology more accessible and effective across diverse clinical settings. Collectively, these factors are driving the widespread adoption and growth of the transcranial doppler market, that are expected to drive the transcranial doppler market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Transcranial Doppler Market Dynamics:

According to the International Brain Injury Association (2025), brain injuries resulted in approximately one million hospital admissions annually within the European Union. Among these, motor vehicle crashes were responsible for 50% of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). Additionally, sports-related brain injuries contributed significantly to this figure, with an estimated 300,000 injuries occurring each year. Winter sports, particularly skiing and ice-skating, were linked to around 20,000 of these brain injuries.

The growing burden of brain injuries is driving demand for advanced, real-time diagnostic tools. Transcranial Doppler, with its ability to non-invasively assess cerebral blood flow and detect vascular complications, is increasingly being adopted in the acute and long-term management of traumatic brain injuries. This rising clinical need is contributing to the steady growth of the transcranial doppler market.

According to the World Health Organization (2023), over 1.8 million people worldwide were living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2023. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, immune-mediated disorder affecting brain and spinal cord functions. As early detection and monitoring of vascular issues become essential, transcranial Doppler ultrasound is gaining importance for its non-invasive assessment of cerebral blood flow. Growing awareness and diagnosis of MS are driving demand for advanced neurodiagnostic tools, boosting the transcranial doppler market.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (2024), approximately 50 million people worldwide were living with epilepsy, making it one of the most prevalent neurological disorders globally. Notably, nearly 80% of individuals with epilepsy reside in low- and middle-income countries, where access to proper diagnostic and treatment facilities remains limited. It was estimated that up to 70% of people with epilepsy could achieve seizure-free lives with accurate diagnosis and timely treatment.

Furthermore, around 5 million new cases of epilepsy are reported globally each year. This substantial disease burden highlights the growing need for accessible, non-invasive diagnostic tools. Transcranial doppler, which enables real-time assessment of cerebral blood flow and can aid in identifying vascular abnormalities associated with seizure activity, is emerging as a valuable tool in both diagnosis and monitoring. As awareness and healthcare infrastructure improve, especially in underserved regions, the increasing prevalence of epilepsy is expected to significantly drive demand for transcranial doppler.

Transcranial Doppler Market Segment Analysis:

In the mode of operation segment of the transcranial doppler market, the automated category is projected to hold the largest share of market revenue in 2024. This dominance is driven by the advantages of automated doppler systems, which enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce operator dependency, and streamline clinical workflows.

Unlike manual systems, automated transcranial dopplers incorporate AI-driven algorithms and robotic-assisted probes to enable real-time monitoring of cerebral blood flow with minimal user input. These systems deliver standardized data interpretation, significantly reducing variability due to operator expertise and expanding accessibility in non-specialist and resource-limited settings. Key features include automated vessel detection, real-time waveform analysis, and cloud-based data integration for remote access and telemedicine applications.

One notable example is the Philips D2tcd transducer, which offers automated, non-imaging TCD capabilities with AI support for vessel identification and continuous cerebral hemodynamic monitoring. Such innovations are proving especially valuable in stroke assessment, traumatic brain injury management, neurocritical care, and intraoperative monitoring, areas where accuracy and consistency are critical. The increasing demand for telehealth-compatible solutions and seamless integration with hospital information systems has further accelerated the adoption of automated TCD systems.

As a result, the automated segment is expected to experience significant growth, substantially contributing to the overall expansion of the transcranial doppler market from 2025 to 2032.

North America is expected to dominate the overall transcranial doppler market:

Among all the regions, North America is expected to amass the largest share of the transcranial doppler market in 2024. This can be ascribed to the rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries, growing population with Parkinson's disease, significant advancements in product development & regulatory approvals, and the presence of key market players in the region. The combination of these factors is expected to drive the continued expansion and innovation in the transcranial doppler market from 2025 to 2032.

Transcranial Doppler Market Key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the transcranial doppler market include Atys Medical, Compumedics Limited, NeuraSignal, Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd. (RMS), Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Viasonix., NeuraSignal, Inc., Konica Minolta Healthcare India Private Limited, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and others.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Transcranial Doppler Market:

In May 2024, Engineers at the University of California, San Diego developed a wearable ultrasound patch capable of providing continuous, non-invasive monitoring of blood flow in the brain. The soft and stretchy patch was designed to be worn on the temple, offering three-dimensional data on cerebral blood flow, marking a first in wearable technology. The wearable ultrasound patch marks a significant leap from the current clinical standard, called transcranial Doppler ultrasound.

Frequently Asked Questions for the Transcranial Doppler Market:

1. What are transcranial doppler?

The transcranial doppler is a non-invasive ultrasound technique used to measure blood flow velocity in the major cerebral arteries. It provides real-time data on hemodynamics, making it valuable in various clinical settings.

2. What is the market for transcranial doppler?

The transcranial doppler market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

3. What are the drivers for the transcranial doppler market?

The increasing instances of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as stroke and cerebral vasospasm, and the surge in sport-related injuries are significantly boosting the demand for transcranial doppler devices globally. These conditions require continuous and real-time monitoring of cerebral blood flow, a key application of transcranial doppler devices. Additionally, growing investments in R&D and product development by key market players have led to the launch of advanced, portable, and AI-integrated transcranial doppler systems, making the technology more accessible and effective across diverse clinical settings. Collectively, these factors are driving the widespread adoption and growth of the transcranial doppler market, that are expected to drive the transcranial doppler market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

4. Who are the key players operating in the transcranial doppler market?

Some of the key market players operating in the transcranial doppler market include Compumedics Limited, NeuraSignal, Inc., Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS), Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Viasonix, NeuraSignal, Inc., Konica Minolta Healthcare India Private Limited, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and others.

5. Which region has the highest share in the transcranial doppler market?

Among all the regions, North America is estimated to hold a significant revenue share in the transcranial doppler market in 2024. This can be ascribed to the rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries, growing population with parkinson's disease, significant advancements in product development & regulatory approvals, and the significant contributions of key market players in the region. The combination of these factors is expected to drive the continued expansion and innovation in the transcranial doppler market from 2025 to 2032.

Transcranial Doppler Market Key Factors Analysis

Transcranial Doppler Market Drivers



Increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders A growing number of sports-related injuries

Transcranial Doppler Market Restraints and Challenges



Stringent regulatory approvals Availability of alternative options in the market

Transcranial Doppler Market Opportunities

Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud platforms in transcranial doppler monitoring devices

Companies Featured



Compumedics Limited

NeuraSignal, Inc.

Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS)

Rimed Ltd.

Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Viasonix, NeuraSignal, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare India Private Limited

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900