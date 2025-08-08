Jordan Condemns Israeli Cabinet's Plan To Consolidate Occupation Of Gaza, Expand Control Over Enclave

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the plan agreed by the Israeli Security Cabinet to expand its military control over the Gaza Strip and solidify its occupation. In addition to clearly undermining the two-state solution and the Palestinian people's inalienable right to establish their own independent state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, this plan is seen as a continuation of Israel's flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.The plan is an extension of the Israeli government's extremist policy of using starvation and siege as weapons against the Palestinian people, as well as its continued systematic targeting of civilian objects, hospitals, and schools in flagrant violation of international resolutions and the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, according to the Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, who also affirmed the Kingdom's rejection and strong condemnation of the plan.Complete military rule over the Gaza Strip, as highlighted by Ambassador Al-Qudah, jeopardizes international efforts to achieve a truce and put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the region.He emphasized that Israel, the occupying power, must immediately cease its aggression against Gaza and open the crossings to allow the entry of adequate and immediate aid into the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster brought on and made worse by the aggression, in accordance with its obligations under international law, especially international humanitarian law.Ambassador Al-Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's backing for Qatari-Egyptian-American initiatives to establish a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, carry out a prisoner swap deal, and for adequate and prompt aid to enter the Gaza Strip.As the only path to a fair and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region, Ambassador Al-Qudah urged the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligations and adopt an effective stance to immediately stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and grant the Palestinian people the right to establish an independent state on their own territory.