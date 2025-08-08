Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ING Predicts Azerbaijan Central Bank's Key Rate To Remain Stable Over Next Year

2025-08-08 07:05:28
The Netherlands' largest financial group, ING (Internationale Nederlanden Groep), has forecasted that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will keep its key policy rate stable over the coming year, Azernews reports.

