Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Pipeline Market Insights Report 2025 Analysis Of The NMOSD Pipeline, Including 10+ Companies And 12+ Drugs Across Clinical And Preclinical Stages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers a comprehensive analysis of the NMOSD pipeline, including 10+ companies and 12+ drugs across clinical and preclinical stages. It features insights into drug profiles, therapeutic assessments by type, administration route, and molecule type. Key players in NMOSD R&D are actively exploring innovative treatments.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future landscape of NMOSD treatment. Highlighting over ten companies and twelve pipeline drugs, the report details clinical and nonclinical stage developments, therapeutic assessments by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. Furthermore, it examines inactive pipeline products.

NMOSD, formerly known as Devic's disease, is an autoimmune disorder that primarily affects the optic nerves and spinal cord. Initially thought to be a variant of multiple sclerosis, NMOSD is now recognized as distinct due to advances in immunology, notably the discovery of aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G antibodies (AQP4-IgG). These antibodies, present in the majority of sufferers, assist in defining the clinical scope of NMOSD, which includes a wide array of neurological symptoms.

The condition leads to inflammation resulting in symptoms like optic neuritis, transverse myelitis, area postrema syndrome, and others such as sensory disturbances and muscle spasms. Due to the disease's rarity, standardized treatment options are scarce; however, initial therapies generally include high-dose intravenous corticosteroids. For refractory cases, plasmapheresis or intravenous immunoglobulin may be utilized, while chronic immunosuppressive therapy helps manage relapses. Recent advancements focus on biologic therapies targeting IL-6, complement proteins, or AQP4-IgG.

The report covers significant companies in the NMOSD therapeutic space and elaborates on the drugs in various clinical development stages. Key emerging drugs in the pipeline include:



BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions - An ADCC-enhanced anti-CD20 mAb currently in Phase III development for autoimmune diseases, including NMOSD.

B001: Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd - A recombinant anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody targeting B cells to treat AQP4-IgG positive NMOSD in Phase II/III. CT103A cells: Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics - An innovative CAR-T cell therapy using a lentivirus for treating NMOSD, currently in Phase I.

In addition, the report delivers a thorough therapeutic assessment divided by various parameters such as stage of development, route of administration, molecule type, and FDA designations. The major players include Bio-Thera Solutions and Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research, among others, focusing on developing novel NMOSD therapies.

The NMOSD report not only profiles the pipeline products but also examines the commercial and clinical aspects, providing insights into collaborations, licensing, and mergers that influence R&D. It identifies unmet needs and forecasts growth prospects across this indication.

Key questions explored by the report include the number of companies involved in NMOSD drug development, details on the emerging therapies, clinical studies, recent trends, and novel technologies under development to surpass current treatment limitations.

The report outlines significant collaborations and strategic moves impacting NMOSD therapeutics, offering extensive insights into the market's future dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD): Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)

Comparative Analysis

B001: Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

CT103A cells: Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Key Companies

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Key Products

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Unmet Needs

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market Drivers and Barriers

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Analyst Views

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Key Companies



Bio-Thera Solutions

Bioray Laboratories

Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd Shanghai Xiniao Biotech Co., Ltd.

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900