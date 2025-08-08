Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Pipeline Market Insights Report 2025 Analysis Of The NMOSD Pipeline, Including 10+ Companies And 12+ Drugs Across Clinical And Preclinical Stages
NMOSD, formerly known as Devic's disease, is an autoimmune disorder that primarily affects the optic nerves and spinal cord. Initially thought to be a variant of multiple sclerosis, NMOSD is now recognized as distinct due to advances in immunology, notably the discovery of aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G antibodies (AQP4-IgG). These antibodies, present in the majority of sufferers, assist in defining the clinical scope of NMOSD, which includes a wide array of neurological symptoms.
The condition leads to inflammation resulting in symptoms like optic neuritis, transverse myelitis, area postrema syndrome, and others such as sensory disturbances and muscle spasms. Due to the disease's rarity, standardized treatment options are scarce; however, initial therapies generally include high-dose intravenous corticosteroids. For refractory cases, plasmapheresis or intravenous immunoglobulin may be utilized, while chronic immunosuppressive therapy helps manage relapses. Recent advancements focus on biologic therapies targeting IL-6, complement proteins, or AQP4-IgG.
The report covers significant companies in the NMOSD therapeutic space and elaborates on the drugs in various clinical development stages. Key emerging drugs in the pipeline include:
- BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions - An ADCC-enhanced anti-CD20 mAb currently in Phase III development for autoimmune diseases, including NMOSD. B001: Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd - A recombinant anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody targeting B cells to treat AQP4-IgG positive NMOSD in Phase II/III. CT103A cells: Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics - An innovative CAR-T cell therapy using a lentivirus for treating NMOSD, currently in Phase I.
In addition, the report delivers a thorough therapeutic assessment divided by various parameters such as stage of development, route of administration, molecule type, and FDA designations. The major players include Bio-Thera Solutions and Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research, among others, focusing on developing novel NMOSD therapies.
The NMOSD report not only profiles the pipeline products but also examines the commercial and clinical aspects, providing insights into collaborations, licensing, and mergers that influence R&D. It identifies unmet needs and forecasts growth prospects across this indication.
Key questions explored by the report include the number of companies involved in NMOSD drug development, details on the emerging therapies, clinical studies, recent trends, and novel technologies under development to surpass current treatment limitations.
The report outlines significant collaborations and strategic moves impacting NMOSD therapeutics, offering extensive insights into the market's future dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD): Overview
- Introduction Causes Pathophysiology Signs and Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)
- Comparative Analysis
B001: Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
CT103A cells: Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Key Companies
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Key Products
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Unmet Needs
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market Drivers and Barriers
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Analyst Views
Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Key Companies
- Bio-Thera Solutions Bioray Laboratories Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd. Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd Shanghai Xiniao Biotech Co., Ltd.
