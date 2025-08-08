Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons


2025-08-08 06:05:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- At dawn on Friday, the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an effort to smuggle a large amount of cocaine packaged into makeshift guided balloons. Inside Jordanian territory, border guard forces intercepted the balloons and their cargo, and the confiscated items were turned over to the appropriate authorities.

MENAFN08082025000117011021ID1109902797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search