Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons

Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- At dawn on Friday, the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an effort to smuggle a large amount of cocaine packaged into makeshift guided balloons. Inside Jordanian territory, border guard forces intercepted the balloons and their cargo, and the confiscated items were turned over to the appropriate authorities.

