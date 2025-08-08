Two CRPF Jawans Injured In Maoist IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Airlifted To Ranchi
The explosion occurred during a routine search and combing operation in the dense forests of the region, which has long been considered a Maoist stronghold. The injured jawans were immediately evacuated from the site and airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical treatment.
Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said that security forces have intensified operations in the region to flush out Maoist cadres who remain active in the remote, forested area of Saranda and Kolhan.
According to police, Maoist operatives frequently plant IEDs in forest pathways and under tracks to ambush patrolling security forces. These devices are often triggered by movement, causing fatal injuries.
Friday's blast is the latest in a series of such attacks that underline the persistent threat of Maoist violence in Jharkhand.
Just two days earlier, an IED planted on the Karampada-Rengda railway track in the same district killed a railway trackman.
Earlier in June, CRPF jawan, Satyawan Kumar Singh, was martyred in a similar IED explosion in the Saranda forest area.
March was particularly deadly, with three separate IED blasts reported. A sub-inspector lost his life in one of the explosions, while five other jawans and officers sustained injuries in different incidents.
Security officials say that several top Maoist leaders -- including Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, and Ashwin -- are believed to be operating in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.
Over the past three months, more than a dozen Maoist arms and ammunition dumps have been discovered and destroyed in and around Chaibasa. These operations have led to the seizure of a large cache of weapons and explosives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment