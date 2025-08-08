Global Graphite Mining Industry Report 2025 Product Set To Rise 18.1% In 2025 And 15.6% CAGR To 2030 With Mozambique Leading Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of the global graphite industry with "Global Graphite Mining to 2030 (2025 Update)." Get insights into historical and forecast production, key players, and major projects. With production set to rise 18.1% in 2025 and CAGR of 15.6% to 2030, Mozambique leads growth. Explore demand drivers, reserves, and project details.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global graphite industry. It provides historical and forecast data on graphite production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world graphite prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global graphite industry. It further profiles major graphite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

After an estimated 1.3% growth in 2024, global natural graphite production is expected to increase by a substantial 18.1% to 1.83 million tonnes (kt) in 2025. Mozambique will be the key contributor, whose output is expected to increase by nearly seven-fold to up from just - accounting for nearly 13.5% of the global total. This will be primarily due to the planned start of the Balama Graphite Restart Project and Nipepe Graphite Project in 2025. Similarly, natural graphite production from Tanzania, Canada and Madagascar are expected to contribute to the growth in 2025, with combined output increasing from in 2024 to an estimated in 2025.

Looking ahead, the global natural graphite production is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period (2025-2030) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% to by 2030, mainly due to scheduled commencement of new projects in Mozambique, Tanzania, China, Canada and Australia. Key projects include Mozambique's Balama Graphite Restart Project and Nipepe Graphite Project in 2025, Madagascar's Molo Graphite Project Phase 1 (2025), China's Yunshan Graphite Mine (2026), Tanzania's Epanko Graphite Project (2026) and Madagascar's Maniry Project (2026).

