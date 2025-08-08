Gold Forecast 08/08: Finding The Same Ceiling (Video)
- Gold is struggling a bit to continue the upward momentum that it started during the day here on Thursday as the $3,500 level still looms large. Ultimately, this is a market that I think given enough time may break above there, but we do have some issues when it comes to volume this time of year. After all, it is summer, and a lot of traders are more worried about vacation than whatever's going on in the markets, you can see that over the last couple of months, volume has started to drop.
The US dollar is at least trying to fight back. And that is a major contributor to where we might go as there's so much uncertainty, but with the us dollar, probably going to see a few rate cuts coming out of the central bank in America. That could be the catalyst. Furthermore, we have plenty of geopolitical issues.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe also have a lot of questions about loose monetary policy, not only from America, but other countries as well. We had been in a major uptrend before we got here, so it makes a little bit of sense that maybe we have to work off some of the excess froth. That's what we've done all summer. Typically speaking, consolidation leads to continuation.
