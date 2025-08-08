Jailer To Red Flower: Top OTT Releases THIS Weekend Check Here

With Rajinikanth's Jailer releasing next week, a bunch of smaller budget films are hitting theaters this week. Let's take a look

Loads of small-budget Tamil films released in the first week of August. The trend continues into the second week, mainly due to Rajinikanth's Jailer hitting theaters on August 14th. To avoid getting crushed, half a dozen smaller films are releasing this week. Plus, a few are streaming on OTT platforms. Here's the full list.

Today, August 8th, sees the release of Red Flower, starring Vignesh and Nassar. Along with it, a whopping 10 Tamil films are hitting theaters: Kaathuvakkula Oru Kadhal, Uzhavar Magan, Maamaram, Naalai Namathe, Raghu Kethu, Maheswaran Mahimi, Vaanaran, Thanga Kottai, and Nisha. Many of these are releasing with little to no promotion. Samuthirakani is in Raghu Kethu, but the rest are mostly newcomers.

Five Tamil films are hitting OTT platforms this week. Paranthu Po, directed by Ram and starring Mirchi Shiva, Vijay Yesudas, and Anjali, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. Soori's Maaman is also out this week on Zee5. Vishnu Vishal's brother Rudra's debut film, Oho Enthan Baby, is on Netflix. Kalaiyarasan's Trending is on Sun NXT, and Yaathum Ariyaan is on Aha.

The Telugu web series Maya Sabha is streaming on SonyLIV. Arabia Kadali and Mothevari Love Story are on Amazon Prime and Zee5, respectively. Badmashulu is on ETV Win. In Hindi, Salakaar is on Jio Hotstar and Red Letter is on ShemarooMe. Malayalam film Saina Play is streaming on Saina Play OTT. Kannada film Hebbuli Cut is on Sun NXT, and Photo is on Amazon Prime. In English, Mickey17 and Love Hurts are on Hotstar, The Pickup is on Amazon Prime, and Wednesday S2 is on Netflix.