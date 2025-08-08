Army's 'Op Dharali': Over 350 Rescued, 100 Civilians Yet To Be Traced

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) In the flash flood and landslide-ravaged areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi District on Friday, over 357 civilians have been rescued so far through air and ground missions in the state.

Out these 119 have been airlifted to Dehradun and as many as 13 Army personnel have also been safely evacuated.

However, eight soldiers of 14 RAJ RIF remain missing, and approximately 100 civilians are yet to be traced, as per the civil administration and tragically, two civilian deaths have been reported.

The Indian Army, in a coordinated multi-agency effort, continues to spearhead large-scale rescue and relief operations in Dharali and Harsil under 'Operation Dharali'.

Despite treacherous terrain and damaged infrastructure, the Army, in partnership with the Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, BRO, and civil administration, is carrying out the rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

According to the Army, Dharali remains cut off due to extensive landslides, though road clearance has reached Limchigad.

Construction of a Bailey Bridge is underway and expected to be completed by this evening.

As many as 68 helicopter sorties were flown on August 7, including 6 by the IAF, 7 by the Army, and 55 by civil operators.

Heli-bridging efforts continue between Dehradun, Harsil, Matli and Dharasu ALG using C-295 aircraft to move supplies and evacuate civilians.

The Army has deployed specialist rescue teams, medical personnel, and SAR dogs, while the NDRF and SDRF have joined with 105 personnel and 10 trained dogs.

The ITBP has stationed teams and medical officers at both Harsil and Dharali. Medical teams, including doctors, combat medics, and nursing assistants, are attending to evacuees on-site and in transit areas.

A Communication Control Room with satellite connectivity and operational Wi-Fi has been set up in Harsil, while BSNL and Airtel work to restore public networks.

Senior Army officials, including the GOC, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander, 9 (I) Mountain Brigade, are present on ground to supervise and coordinate the ongoing relief efforts.

The Army officials said on Friday they have a plan for the completion of the Bailey Bridge at Limchigad.

The Army continued aerial induction of relief supplies and rescue equipment, search operations in Harsil and surrounding villages and further evacuations of stranded civilians from Harsil to Matli and Dehradun.

The Indian Army reiterated its resolve to continue operations round the clock, stating that it remains fully committed to the safety and welfare of affected citizens, working in close synergy with all responding agencies.