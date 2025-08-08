EDI Provider Infocon Systems Expands Capabilities To Seamlessly Support Global Suppliers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 7, 2025 12:39 pm - Infocon Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based EDI solutions, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its global supplier support, offering businesses a seamless way to connect, communicate, and trade with partners across borders.

Louisville, KY - 2025-08-07- Infocon Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based EDI solutions, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its global supplier support capabilities. This move reinforces the company's commitment to helping businesses streamline their operations by offering a seamless way to connect, communicate, and trade with suppliers and partners across international borders.

As supply chains grow more complex and globally distributed, businesses are under increasing pressure to maintain consistent communication, ensure compliance with local and international standards, and operate efficiently across multiple regions. Infocon Systems addresses these growing challenges with a fully managed EDI platform built for global scalability and reliability.

Whether it's a manufacturer in Germany, a distributor in Canada, or a supplier in Southeast Asia, Infocon's platform is designed to handle the unique requirements of global B2B communication. From language localization and document translation to mapping across multiple EDI standards, Infocon ensures data accuracy and secure delivery every step of the way.

“Whether it's a small supplier in Southeast Asia or a large manufacturer in Europe, our platform ensures that EDI data flows smoothly, securely, and in full compliance with trading partner requirements,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Infocon Systems.“We remove the complexity of global B2B communication so our clients can focus on growing their business.”

Infocon Systems supports all major international EDI standards, including EDIFACT, TRADACOMS, and ANSI X12, and offers tailored integration with leading ERP systems like NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics. Their platform also includes features such as real-time tracking, proactive error alerts, multilingual customer support, and secure document exchange.

Key benefits of Infocon's global EDI solution include:

Seamless integration with global ERP systems

Support for regional compliance and document standards

Fast, reliable onboarding of international trading partners

End-to-end mapping, testing, and 24/7 monitoring

With over 30 years of industry experience, Infocon Systems continues to be a trusted partner for organizations managing global supply chains. Their customer-first approach and dedication to simplifying EDI make them a leading choice for companies that want to grow confidently on an international scale.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems delivers cloud-based, fully managed EDI solutions for businesses of all sizes. From retail and logistics to manufacturing, healthcare, and distribution, Infocon provides scalable, cost-effective integrations tailored to each customer's unique workflow.

Contact:

Infocon Systems

