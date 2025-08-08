Over 40 New Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Approved For Use By Defense Forces
“During July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved more than 40 new unmanned aerial vehicles for use by the Defense Forces. All of them are domestically produced,” the report said.
As noted, FPVdrones with various characteristics predominate among those approved for use in July.
In addition, in the first seven months of 2025, the Defense Ministry codified 320 unmanned aerial vehicles, almost all of which were manufactured in Ukraine. This is more than in the whole of last year.
In 2024, slightly more than 280 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were codified.Read also: 345 children remain in mandatory evacuation zone in Donetsk region
The Ministry of Defense reminded manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that detailed information on the codification procedure is available on the official website at the link
Ukrinform reported that in July, the Ministry of Defense approved about 140 new models of weapons and military equipment for use by the Defense Forces.
Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment