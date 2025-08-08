Over 40 New Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Approved For Use By Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense , the Main Directorate of Support for the Lifecycle of Weapons and Military Equipment reported the news.

“During July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved more than 40 new unmanned aerial vehicles for use by the Defense Forces. All of them are domestically produced,” the report said.

As noted, FPVdrones with various characteristics predominate among those approved for use in July.

In addition, in the first seven months of 2025, the Defense Ministry codified 320 unmanned aerial vehicles, almost all of which were manufactured in Ukraine. This is more than in the whole of last year.

In 2024, slightly more than 280 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were codified.

Ukrinform reported that in July, the Ministry of Defense approved about 140 new models of weapons and military equipment for use by the Defense Forces.

