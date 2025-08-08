'Onam Mood' Takes Over Kerala: Bibin Ashok Strikes Gold With Festive Anthem (WATCH)
As Kerala gears up for the vibrant Onam festivities, one track has already set the tone for the celebrations-Bibin Ashok's electrifying composition 'Onam Mood'. Bursting onto the scene as the soundtrack of the upcoming film Sahasam, the song has skyrocketed to viral fame, claiming its throne as this year's unofficial Onam anthem among Malayalis. Within mere days of its release, 'Onam Mood' soared to the top of YouTube Music trends, captivating listeners with its irresistible blend of nostalgia and novelty. Composed by the ever-evolving Bibin Ashok and brought to life by the powerful vocals of Fejo, the track features evocative lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. This fusion of traditional Onam motifs with pulsating new-age energy makes it the crown jewel of the Sahasam soundtrack.
Directed by Bibin Krishna, Sahasam is all set to hit theatres on August 8. But even before its release, its music has ignited a cultural spark, thanks in large part to Bibin Ashok's forward-thinking musical craftsmanship. The composer has seamlessly infused the age-old charm of Onam with a modern sonic palette, giving rise to a 'new-gen' celebration anthem that resonates deeply with audiences both young and old.
Bibin Ashok, known in the Malayalam film industry, has spent nearly a decade honing his craft alongside legendary composer Bijibal, contributing to over 50 cinematic projects. Though he gained early recognition for his impactful background scores in Neerja (2023) and Corona Dhawan (2023), it was Mandakini (2024) that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. His track Vatteppam from that film became an overnight sensation across social media and music streaming platforms.
What sets Bibin apart is his masterful fusion of Malayalam folk essence with contemporary rhythms-a signature that shines once again in Onam Mood. His ability to reinterpret tradition without diluting its spirit has not only earned him widespread acclaim but has also redefined the soundscape of Kerala's cultural celebrations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment