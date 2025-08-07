Techcon Socal 2026 Returns To San Diego May 22-23, Spotlighting Innovation, Investment, And The Future Of Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)TechCon Global proudly announces the return of TechCon SoCal® 2026, one of the fastest-growing innovation conferences in the United States, scheduled to take place on May 22–23, 2026, in San Diego, California. This two-day event is set to gather over 1,000 attendees and feature more than 125 speakers, including prominent venture capitalists, CEOs, founders, and technology leaders from across the country.

TechCon SoCal 2026 will serve as a vibrant platform for exploring emerging trends and solving today's challenges across the tech landscape. Key focus areas include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Software as a Service (SaaS), Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics, and Semiconductors, sectors that continue to drive the next wave of digital transformation and investment opportunities.

“TechCon SoCal is more than just a conference; it's a movement to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship in the most impactful technology sectors of our time,” said Faisal Mushtaq, CEO of TechCon Global.“We're building a space where bold ideas connect with capital, mentorship, and momentum.”

Startup Innovation Showcase: A Premier Pitch Opportunity for Growing Startups

A significant highlight of TechCon SoCal 2026 is the Startup Innovation Showcase Pitch Event, designed for high-growth startups that are post-seed or seeking Series A funding. Finalists selected for the Showcase will be provided full conference access, a dedicated exhibition booth and a chance to pitch live on stage in front of 500+ investors and industry leaders.

The event offers not just visibility but also tangible investment opportunities, networking with VCs, and expert feedback from decision-makers shaping the future of tech. Startups are encouraged to apply early via the TechCon Global website.

This high-impact pitch event is powered by two strategic partners: Dealum and Peachscore, both of which are providing cutting-edge infrastructure to streamline startup applications and investor engagement.

“We're thrilled to support the Startup Innovation Showcase at TechCon SoCal 2026,” said Seren Rumjancevs, CEO of Dealum.“By providing the platform behind this pitch event, Dealum aims to simplify the startup evaluation process and facilitate meaningful connections between investors and startups, so both sides can focus on what truly matters: building relationships and advancing innovation.”

Alex Mojtahedi, CEO of Peachscore, added,“Peachscore is excited to bring its data-powered platform to TechCon SoCal 2026. Our tools are built to increase transparency, trust, and speed in startup evaluation - all of which are crucial for scaling promising companies faster and smarter.”

Stay up to date with speaker announcements, ticket sales, and startup pitch opportunities at .

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a purpose-led organization that connects entrepreneurs, investors, students, and innovation leaders through transformative events, such as TechCon SoCal. Since 2019, the organization has empowered startups, built inclusive ecosystems, and enabled groundbreaking collaboration across sectors. Through its global pitch platforms, hands-on mentorship, and expansive network, TechCon Global helps turn bold ideas into real-world impact.