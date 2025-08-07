Ready To Pay Personal Price: PM Over Trump Tariffs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price.

“For us, farmers' interest is the foremost priority. India will never compromise the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I believe, personally, I will have to pay the price, and I am ready for that,” Modi said.

He was addressing a three-day global conference to mark the birth centenary of late renowned agri-scientist M S Swaminathan.

Paying his respects to MS Swaminathan, the architect of the Green Revolution, the Prime Minister said,“Building on the legacy of food security, the next frontier for our agricultural scientists is ensuring nutritional security for all.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of the US announcing a further increase in the tariff on Indian goods, including agricultural products, to 50 per cent.

Read Also Trump: India Near China on Russian Oil, More Sanctions Coming India Slams Trump Tariff, Calls it 'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable'

Donald Trump yesterday announced an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports as 'penalty' for New Delhi continuing to import Russian crude oil. Earlier, US had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports on July 20.

With the total tariffs on Indian exports to the US rising to 50 per cent, the Ministry of External Affairs responded that the US targeting India over Russian oil imports is“unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”.

“We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” it said, stressing that India“will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests”.

Ties between India and the US have been uneasy in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 innocents dead. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim denied by the Narendra Modi government.“We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” Prime Minister Modi said during the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament. Tariff hikes have followed these claims.

Trump's tariffs also play out against the backdrop of the pause on talks on an India-US trade deal. Washington DC was pushing for more access to India's agricultural market, a move New Delhi has resisted to safeguard farmers.