Kashmir Rotten Meat Scandal: High-Level Meeting Today
Sharma said,“Health Minister Sakina Itoo and Agriculture Minister Javed Dar took separate meetings with stakeholders today. A high-level meeting will be held on Friday to devise a strategy to prevent the rotten meat from entering into Kashmir.”
Sharma said that law enforcing agencies, including J&K Police, will be involved, to act against the accused involved in this illegal trade.“We are going to act tough and no one will be spared. It's a big Mafia and it will be dealt with an iron fist.”
Pertinently, officials on Thursday said that during the past few days the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized and destroyed over 35 quintals (3,500 kg) of decomposed and unlabelled meat across Kashmir.
The seized consignments, as per officials, were either being transported or stored without proper labelling or cold-chain logistics.Read Also Rotten Meat Seizure Triggers Fatwa in Kashmir Video: Grand Mufti Issues Fatwa Over Consumption Of Food Items
“The meat was in a decomposed condition, packed without any identification or temperature control. In many cases, we could not even open the packages due to the foul smell,” Smiti Sethi, Commissioner, FDA Kashmir said.
“The crackdown has sparked panic among those involved in the trade. The illegal suppliers are now dumping meat consignments in open areas and even water bodies to evade detection, Sethi added.
“This is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that only safe and legal food reaches the public,” she said
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment