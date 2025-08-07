Appian Elects To Withdraw From PLC's Central Lime Project Financing Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Capital Advisory Limited (“Appian”), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds specializing in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, confirms its decision to withdraw its proposed senior secured loan and royalty financing facility with Pacific Lime and Cement Limited (“PLC,” formerly known as Mayur Resources) for the Central Lime Project (the“Project”) in Papua New Guinea.

This development follows PLC's confirmation of its inability to satisfy a key condition precedent of securing an offtake agreement prior to making its Final Investment Decision ("FID") on the Project, outlined in the financing agreement in April 2024, and the decision not to draw from the senior facility. Appian viewed an offtake agreement as a critical step to de-risk the project and ensure its long-term viability for a lender.

As a result, Appian has determined that advancing a deal with the Project is no longer aligned with the best interests of its investors.

