Appian Elects To Withdraw From PLC's Central Lime Project Financing Deal
This development follows PLC's confirmation of its inability to satisfy a key condition precedent of securing an offtake agreement prior to making its Final Investment Decision ("FID") on the Project, outlined in the financing agreement in April 2024, and the decision not to draw from the senior facility. Appian viewed an offtake agreement as a critical step to de-risk the project and ensure its long-term viability for a lender.
As a result, Appian has determined that advancing a deal with the Project is no longer aligned with the best interests of its investors.
For further information:
Appian Capital Advisory Limited:
Andrew Todd, Head of Communications: +44 7990416759 / ...
+44 (0)20 7004 0951 / ...
About Appian Capital Advisory Limited
Appian Capital Advisory Ltd is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries.
Appian is a leading investment advisor with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing approximately 5,000 employees.
Appian has a global team of 88 experienced investment professionals, combining financial and technical expertise, with presences in London, Abu Dhabi, New York, Dubai, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Toronto, Lima and Perth.
For more information, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:

