Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
1St Tar Festival To Celebrate Saudi Musical Heritage In Riyadh

1St Tar Festival To Celebrate Saudi Musical Heritage In Riyadh


2025-08-07 03:14:27
(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Coinciding with the Esports World Cup events, The Music Commission has announced the inaugural Tar Festival, taking place from August 20 to 23 at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Boulevard City, in Riyadh.

This festival celebrates Saudi musical heritage and showcases the tar instrument as a symbol of national identity. It will feature various artistic events and activities, including sections inspired by traditional markets for musical instruments, interactive experiences, as well as photography corners to enhance visitor engagement.

The Tar Festival supports local talent by fostering interaction with diverse audiences in an authentic and creative atmosphere. It also reinforces Riyadh's status as a cultural festival destination.
As part of the commission's efforts to promote Saudi musical culture, the festival aims to enhance its visibility on cultural lifestyles while preserving local heritage for audiences within the Kingdom and international visitors._SPA

Tags#Music Commission #Riyadh #Tar Festival

MENAFN07082025007116015312ID1109900564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search