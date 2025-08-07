1St Tar Festival To Celebrate Saudi Musical Heritage In Riyadh
Coinciding with the Esports World Cup events, The Music Commission has announced the inaugural Tar Festival, taking place from August 20 to 23 at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Boulevard City, in Riyadh.
This festival celebrates Saudi musical heritage and showcases the tar instrument as a symbol of national identity. It will feature various artistic events and activities, including sections inspired by traditional markets for musical instruments, interactive experiences, as well as photography corners to enhance visitor engagement.
The Tar Festival supports local talent by fostering interaction with diverse audiences in an authentic and creative atmosphere. It also reinforces Riyadh's status as a cultural festival destination.
As part of the commission's efforts to promote Saudi musical culture, the festival aims to enhance its visibility on cultural lifestyles while preserving local heritage for audiences within the Kingdom and international visitors._SPA
