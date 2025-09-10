John Drury
John Drury completed his first degree at the University of Sussex, and his MSc and PhD at the University of Exeter. He has also studied and worked at the University of Amsterdam, the University of Abertay Dundee, and the Trust for the Study of Adolescence. He came back to Sussex in 1998, where he is currently Reader in Social Psychology.
John's work on mass emergency behaviour has been used by the emergency services, the Department of Health, and Birmingham Resilience. A United Nations Office for Disaster Reduction case study was based on his research. He convenes a module on the Psychology of Crowd Safety Management for live event safety professionals at Bucks New University. He has also worked with government departments, arts and theatre groups, social media businesses and community organizations, including Public Health England, Fabrica Gallery, NixonMcInnes, Club Penguin, The Fusebox, Pure360, Salon and the Bank of Ideas.Experience
-
–present
Reader in Social Psychology, University of Sussex
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment