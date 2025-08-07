Momani: Jordan Prioritizes National Interests, Addresses Regional Concerns From Balanced Viewpoint

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, August 7 (Petra)-- Ali Freihat - Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is tackling the current regional landscape with its intertwined security, political, and economic challenges with a strategic vision based on a set of political constants, national interests, and the requirements of security and stability, according to Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani.Several media, political, and intellectual leaders participated in a discussion session today, Thursday, entitled "Jordan and the Region: Challenges and Opportunities," which was organized by the Ajloun Governorate as part of the Shoman Cultural Days.According to Momani, Jordan is acting both locally and globally from its position as a trustworthy and capable partner, upholding firm and consistent stances on the main issues, most notably the Palestinian Cause.He underlined that the best way for Jordan to assist Palestine and its rightful cause is to be strong and resilient. A fair solution that terminates the occupation and ensures the Palestinian people's right to self-determination in line with the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions is necessary for regional stability.Momani underlined that Syria's stability, unity, and territorial integrity serve Jordan's and the region's interests, fostering an atmosphere that increases the possibility that Syrian refugees will return voluntarily, safely, and with dignity in conformity with humanitarian norms and international law.On the home front, Momani said that the Jordanian government is implementing political, economic, and administrative reforms at a rapid speed with the goal of empowering the country's economy in all areas and boosting citizen trust.He underlined that national media has a crucial role in defending public discourse against digital dangers, combating false information, and defending it against campaigns of distortion and disinformation. He pointed out that a robust media is a component of the state's power and is essential to the Jordanian national endeavor.He emphasized that the Kingdom is capable with its people, strong with its leadership, unified with its institutions, and self-assured in its reform initiatives. In a region torn by change and unrest, it will continue to be a fair voice and a powerful bulwark of stability.According to Muwaffaq Malkawi, Director of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation's Cultural Forum and Literary Awards, who moderated the conversation, this session is a component of the Foundation's Cultural Days events in the Ajloun Governorate.The conversation focused on Jordan's efforts to aid its citizens and brothers in Gaza and Palestine, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the function of the country's media in dispelling false information that calls into question these efforts.Malkawi discussed the war in Gaza, border security in Jordan, the significance of the government taking local issues particularly poverty and youth unemployment very seriously, as well as the government's plans to improve health, education, and transportation.