Emirati Woman Of Determination Secures Job Through Government Programme, Finds Hope

For years, Hawraa Al Ali, 28, dreamed of becoming a lawyer, but her ambitions were put on hold after she was unable to enrol at university.

Al Ali has a physical disability and speech difficulties from facing an oxygen deficiency at birth.“I've been using a wheelchair since I was a child,” she said.“I studied at a normal school, finished high school, but wasn't able to continue to university because of my condition.” What followed were years of frustration and longing.

“Before, I only used to eat and sleep,” she said.“What made a difference for me after taking part in Atmah is that now I am doing something important with my life.”

Al Ali is among more than 55 Emiratis with disabilities who have landed jobs through Atmah, an inclusive employment programme launched by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, in partnership with Zayed Higher Organization and social enterprise ImInclusive. She first heard about Atmah from ZHO and immediately signed up.

“I applied there and I registered in it, I attended many conferences and workshops and career fairs just to find a job and settle,” she said. She later secured a position in the accounting department at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi.

“My favourite part about the job is when they give me some figures to double-check, like cross-checking bills,” she said.“The most challenging part is that I sometimes mis-arrange the order of the figures. I overcame it by getting used to correcting my mistakes, and accepting that I can make mistakes and correct them.”

While she still hopes to one day pursue a university degree and achieve her ultimate dream - that of opening her own noodles shop at Global Village - with government support, Al Ali said that having a job she enjoys has already transformed her outlook.“Thanks to Atmah I managed to find this job,” she said.“I don't understand why people like me hide themselves - they should have proactive roles in society.”

Finding opportunity

According to Saira Sayed, project leader of the second edition of Atmah, more than 100 Emiratis with disabilities have completed employability training through the programme since it relaunched in 2024.“We assess and connect Emirati People of Determination (PoD) in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah to fair and equitable job opportunities with a pool of willing and inclusive employers,” she said.“More than 55 Emiratis have already secured jobs through Atmah programme's second edition.”

Al Ali was connected to the programme through the TAMM platform and underwent a 12-week up-skilling programme before sitting for multiple interviews.“She went through several rounds of interviews before securing a job at Dusit Thani, where she presently loves to work,” Sayed said.“Hawra is a patient and resilient individual who overcame challenges of waiting times, multiple processes of interviews and trusted her skillset of persistence to secure a job she finds suitable.”

Dusit Thani, Sayed added, is one of the inclusive employers actively registered with ImInclusive.“They were open to meeting PoD who had basic digital skills and a strong desire to learn,” she said.“We shared Hawra's profile, and she was selected based on her coachability and willingness to further improve her skills on the job.” The hotel supported her by offering flexible working hours and responsibilities that match her strengths.“She completes her responsibilities confidently, adding value to her team,” said Sayed.

Riding through life

When not at work, Al Ali spends time with friends at parks and malls. She also enjoys colouring, horseriding, and learning languages - having taught herself Turkish through books and Turkish-speaking family friends.“I also love horse riding - horses are gentle animals and very nice to humans,” she said.“Horses helped me get rid of a lot of negativity and to adopt a positive attitude.” She has been riding since childhood, often with the aid of her physiotherapist.“I'm not a horse rider, I just ride as a hobby,” she added

Al Ali was also featured in Ma-an's TV series Ahl Al Ataa (people of giving).