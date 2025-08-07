Openai Releases Chatgpt-5 As AI Race Accelerates
San Francisco: OpenAI on Thursday released a keenly awaited fifth generation of its hallmark ChatGPT, touting it as smarter and faster than predecessors, as artificial intelligence edges closer to outthinking people.
ChatGPT-5 is rolling out free to all users of the AI tool, which is used by nearly 700 million people weekly, OpenAI said in a briefing with journalists.
