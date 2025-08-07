IGEL Expands Zero Trust Capabilities With Zscaler Client Connector On IGEL App Portal









"Protecting organizations and their employees from ransomware, data loss, and evolving cyber threats is the top challenge for IT and security teams, especially as hybrid and remote work become the norm,” said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at IGEL .“With Zscaler Client Connector on the IGEL App Portal, enterprises can fast-track their Zero Trust journey-proactively safeguarding critical assets across any cloud or endpoint, all within IGEL's Preventative Security ModelTM.”

"At Zscaler, we're dedicated to safeguarding enterprises from cyber threats while empowering end-users to remain productive across any application, on any device, from anywhere," said David Creedy, Director of Product Management at Zscaler. "Partnering with IGEL, a leader in endpoint device security and exceptional end-user experiences, ensures that customers benefit from robust protection at every endpoint. In today's world of distributed workforces and evolving cyber threats, this collaboration delivers a comprehensive solution that addresses the unique security demands of modern businesses."

Zscaler Client Connector: Simplifying and Securing Cloud Access

Zscaler Client Connector is a lightweight agent that is designed to securely connect endpoints to the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform. Available now on the IGEL App Portal, this integration delivers:



Zero Trust Security: Enforces policy-driven Zero Trust enforcement for all internet-bound and cloud workload communications using Zscaler Internet AccessTM (ZIATM) and Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM).

Simplified Operations: Reduces the need for complex routing, firewalls, and legacy proxies, reducing costs and operational overheads, delivering scalability, resilience, and lower cost.

Seamless Multi-Cloud Connectivity: Enables secure, policy-driven connectivity across AWS, Azure, and other public or private clouds, including app-to-app and app-to-internet scenarios.

Real-Time Visibility: Provides centralized logging, dashboards, and insights for monitoring workload communications and application health. Rapid Deployment: Fully orchestrated deployment options for AWS and Azure. Supports rapid deployment via automation tools like Terraform and CloudFormation, accelerating time to value.



Strategic Impact for IGEL Customers

IGEL is a transformative secure endpoint OS Platform engineered for SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and Enterprise Browser environments. Through its Preventative Security ModelTM, IGEL reduces the endpoint attack surface by up to 95% and lowers endpoint total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 75%. IGEL OS is seamless to manage, designed for sustainability, and supports secure, flexible work for any organization.

The partnership with Zscaler further strengthens IGEL's Preventative Security Model-delivering end-to-end security, proactive threat prevention, and a seamless, high-performance experience for users.

By integrating Zscaler Client Connector with IGEL's Immutable Endpoint OS, organizations can:



Secure IGEL-powered endpoints with advanced threat prevention and data loss protection.

Simplify network architecture and consolidate security controls-lowering TCO by replacing multiple point products with a unified solution. Support M&A, hybrid cloud, and business transformation with consistent, scalable security policies across diverse environments.



Availability

Zscaler Client Connector is available now via the IGEL App Portal . For more information. visit the IGEL Ready Showcase page . IGEL Ready is an open ecosystem enabling partners to integrate their offerings with IGEL's secure endpoint platform-driving business growth, delivering flexible access to enterprise applications, and building customer confidence in joint solutions.

About IGEL

IGEL is the secure endpoint OS platform for now & next. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a high-performance user experience while dramatically simplifying endpoint management.

Through its Preventative Security ModelTM, IGEL enforces Zero Trust principles by design - using a modular, read-only OS with no local data to eliminate common attack surfaces. By extending device lifespans and reducing software overhead, IGEL helps organizations cut total cost of ownership and achieve sustainability goals.

Trusted globally across healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government sectors, IGEL enables secure, sustainable, and centrally managed digital workspaces. Founded in 2001, IGEL is backed by a global IGEL Ready partner ecosystem of more than 100 integrated technology vendors, supporting customers in over 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit igel.com .