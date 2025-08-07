Blair Oaks R-II Schools Expands Partnership And Selects Durham School Services As Exclusive Transportation Provider

- said Ben Meldrum, Superintendent, Blair Oaks R-II SchoolsWARDSVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Starting this coming school year, Durham School Services will become the sole transportation provider for Blair Oaks R-II Schools as a result of a partnership expansion that will run through 2030. Prior to this expanded partnership, routes for the school district were shared with another transportation provider. Durham began serving the school district over two decades ago.Durham will run a total of 17 routes for the school district, which includes regular education, special education, summer school, and activity trips. As a committed school district partner, the Durham team is dedicated to supporting its students and community as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program and will sponsor water bottles for the school district's athletic department's sporting events."Blair Oaks R-II is excited to expand our partnership with Durham School Services,” said Ben Meldrum, Superintendent, Blair Oaks R-II Schools.“Student transportation is an integral part of what we do in the school world and to have a provider with a proven track record with services and safety provided is important. We look forward to growing our partnership throughout the duration of the contract and continue to look for ways to enhance our student transportation system."“We are excited to now be the sole student transportation provider for Blair Oaks R-II Schools and continue our service to them in an expanded role,” said Darrell Knierim, General Manager, Durham School Services.“It has been a rewarding experience for my team to be able to see their students thrive and grow throughout the years and most importantly, ensure they are safe on their way to and from school. Our team looks forward to seeing both new and familiar faces this upcoming school year and would like to thank the school district for their continued trust and support.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

