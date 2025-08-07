Sanjay Jha Targets Tejashwi: 'Holding Two Voter Cards Is A Criminal Offence'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls underway in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, political rhetoric around the process has intensified.

Amidst continued opposition criticism of the Election Commission, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha on Thursday launched a sharp attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the issue of 'multiple voter IDs'.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Jha said,“Holding two voter cards is a criminal offence. It's not enough to just possess the Constitution - one must also read and understand it. That's exactly what the SIR is working to address. Every citizen is entitled to only one voter ID.”

Jha further defended the ongoing revision drive, stating that there was no unrest or confusion in Bihar over the process.“The only noise is coming from Delhi, where people are creating a ruckus in Parliament. Here in Bihar, citizens are peacefully filling out forms to add or correct their names in the voter list,” he added.

Addressing the Bihar visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jha called August 8 a historic day for Bihar.“In Sitamarhi's Punaura Dham, the foundation stone for the grand Janaki Temple will be laid. Both HM Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will participate in the ceremony,” he said.

He further revealed that the Bihar government has approved over Rs 800 crore for the construction of the temple dedicated to Goddess Sita.“The construction work will begin this Friday. For Bihar, especially the Mithila region, Sita is the most revered symbol of women's power,” Jha noted.

This response came after Tejashwi Yadav accused the Election Commission of irregularities during the voter verification process, claiming that even his EPIC (Elector's Photo Identity Card) number had been changed. Yadav had earlier asked the EC for transparency, questioning how many voters across Bihar had experienced similar changes to their voter IDs.

“If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” Tejashwi had said, demanding data from the Election Commission on how many EPIC numbers were changed during the revision.

Jha's retort suggests that the JD(U) sees the opposition's criticism as a diversionary tactic and continues to back the SIR process as essential for maintaining the integrity of the electoral rolls.