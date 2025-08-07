BJP To Emerge As A Strong Force In Bodoland Polls : Assam CM
Addressing reporters during his campaign tour across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma said the party has been receiving an enthusiastic response from the public.
“I have been visiting different constituencies in the Bodoland region for the past few days. So far, I have attended programs in at least 12 constituencies, and I've witnessed massive public support for the BJP. Today in Dotma, the turnout was huge, and I was immensely happy to see such a crowd,” he said.
The Chief Minister claimed that the prevailing political atmosphere is strongly in favour of the BJP.
“If elections were held today, the BJP would achieve a spectacular performance in the BTR,” he stated confidently.
Sarma added that he aims to complete visits to all 40 constituencies in the region by August 20.
“By August 21, I'll be in a position to clearly state how many seats the BJP will contest,” he said, indicating that decisions regarding candidate selection will be finalised shortly thereafter. The BTC elections are expected to be held before the Durga Puja festival, with the results and formation of the new council to be completed by September 28.
“Durga Puja begins on September 29. I assure that the new BTC team will take charge by September 27 or 28,” he said.
Taking a measured tone in the pre-poll atmosphere, Sarma clarified he would refrain from making any critical statements about his political opponents.
“I will not say anything against Hagrama Mohilary or Pramod Bodo. The UPPL remains a constituent of the NDA,” he said.
On ticket distribution for the upcoming BTC polls, CM Sarma stated that state BJP president Dilip Saikia will finalise the list of candidates.
