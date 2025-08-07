Sambit Patra Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi: 'We Never Threatened The Election Commission'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra strongly responded to the allegations made by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who had accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP.

Patra objected to Gandhi's remarks and highlighted one in particular: "If there is no response to my press conference, there will be serious consequences."

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, "Today we saw Rahul Gandhi's press briefing, and this is not the first time he has launched an attack on a constitutional institution. He has also tried to question the credibility of elections in Maharashtra and Karnataka."

Patra pointed out that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress only raise questions about elections in states where they lose.

"They've never held a press conference in states where they won. This selective outrage - 'Sweet when we win, bitter when we lose' - is not lost on the public. When they win in Himachal Pradesh or Telangana, there are no complaints. But after the Lok Sabha elections, where Congress won 99 seats, they celebrated as if it were a grand victory. If, as Rahul claims, democracy is dead and the Election Commission is compromised, then what are they celebrating?" he questioned.

Taking strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Patra asked, "Wins and losses are part of democracy. No party has spent as much time in opposition as the Jan Sangh and the BJP. Yet never once have we threatened any Election Commission official. Today, Rahul Gandhi said, 'If there is no response to my press conference, there will be serious consequences.' What does that mean? Is this a threat? What kind of leader makes such statements and still lacks the confidence to say that his party will form the government?"

Patra further accused Gandhi of issuing veiled threats, claiming that if Congress returned to power, it would teach lessons to officials, regardless of their rank.

Responding to Gandhi's allegations of electoral fraud in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations, yet when a proxy petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, it was dismissed. Not only that, but the court also reprimanded the petitioners. Rahul holds press conferences, files cases in court, but never finds the time to approach the Election Commission."

Mocking another of Gandhi's statements - "My words are my rule" - Patra remarked sarcastically, "What is he, Baahubali? Is he delivering film dialogues? This country is run by the Constitution, not by anyone's personal proclamations."

Patra concluded by reiterating that the BJP believes in fair democratic processes and respects constitutional institutions - a standard he said Congress continues to flout when elections don't go in their favour.