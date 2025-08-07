Ethereum Daily Transactions Hit All-Time High As Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Completes Stage 9 Of Presale And Launches $777K Giveaway

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum has recorded an all-time high in daily transactions, coinciding with the progress of Ethereum-based meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which has now completed its ninth presale stage. The project has raised a total of $16,475,000 across these nine stages. Currently in Stage 10 , Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0019 , with Stage 11 scheduled to begin at $0.002 per token.

Built on an Ethereum Layer-2 network, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) aims to support a growing ecosystem of meme coins through a blockchain infrastructure designed specifically for speed and low-cost transactions. The project introduces a dedicated launchpad for meme coins , allowing developers to deploy tokens easily and with added protection from sniper bots.

Security and Technical Verification

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has recently undergone comprehensive audits by Certik and FreshCoins.io . Both audits reported no critical issues, and only a single minor informational item was noted. The token's structure includes zero tax and no mint function , both of which are intended to enhance investor transparency.

In addition, the project has been listed on CoinMarketCap , improving its visibility among cryptocurrency trackers and data providers.

$777,000 Giveaway Launch

To mark its presale progress, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has launched a $777,000 giveaway campaign . The initiative will reward ten participants with $77,000 worth of tokens each. Eligibility requires a minimum investment of $100 in the presale and completion of various social media engagement activities such as following and sharing the project's official accounts.

Upcoming Exchange Listings

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has confirmed plans to list on two centralized exchanges at launch , with discussions underway to pursue a major global exchange listing in 2025 . With the current presale stage pricing at $0.0019 , the project offers early participants a chance to access tokens ahead of these upcoming listings.

Market Context

The project's progression comes as Ethereum sets new records in daily network activity, signaling strong overall market engagement. With $16,475,000 raised so far, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues its rollout through Stage 10, contributing to ongoing momentum within the Ethereum ecosystem.

More Information

