HORNE Ranked Among Top 50 Construction Accounting Firmstm By Construction Executive

HORNE advances to number 21 on Construction Executive's annual list of Top 50 Construction Accounting FirmsTM

RIDGELAND, Miss., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE has recently been ranked number 21 on Construction Executive's 2025 list of the Top 50 Construction Accounting FirmsTM , marking the firm's seventh consecutive year on the prestigious list. The firm moved up from its 2024 position at number 23, reflecting continued momentum and recognition in the industry. The ranking reflects HORNE's continued commitment to innovation, client service, and industry leadership.

"We are proud, once again, to receive this recognition," said Wes Winborne , Managing Partner of Construction at HORNE. "This honor speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to every engagement."

HORNE's construction team extends beyond the traditional accounting, audit and consulting services. The team also specializes in providing tailored people solutions that help construction firms attract and retain top talent, build resilient teams, and drive long-term growth.

"In construction, success isn't just measured by financial outcomes; it's built on strong relationships and empowered teams," continued Wes. "We're humbled to be recognized for an approach that puts people at the center of every solution. Our clients know we're invested in their long-term success, not just their bottom line."

Beyond their focus on people-centered strategies, HORNE's construction team brings deep experience in areas like job costing, succession and exit planning, strategic growth initiatives, tax optimization, and other forward-looking solutions designed to help clients stay ahead in a competitive market.

"We're not just service providers; we're invested in our clients' outcomes," said Wes. "When our expertise aligns with their ambitions, we can create meaningful progress that lasts."

For more information about HORNE and their construction services, visit horne/construction .

Now in its 23rd year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its July/August 2025 issue, CE published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting FirmsTM featuring breakouts and analysis accompanied by an article in which leading accounting experts discuss their construction clients' most pressing business concerns. To determine the ranking, CE asked hundreds of US accounting firms with a construction practice to complete a survey. Data collected included: 1) 2024 revenues from construction practice; 2) number of CPAs in construction practice; 3) percentage of firm's total revenues from construction practice; 4) number of construction clients in 2024; 5) number of office locations with a construction accounting practice; 6) number of employees with CCIFP certification; and 7) year construction accounting practice established. The ranking was determined by an algorithm that weighted these factors in descending order of importance. For more information, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE HORNE

