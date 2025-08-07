DAP Introduces Rapidfuse Flex Gel: The Next Generation Of Super Glue
This new formula delivers impact resistance that testing shows is four times better than previous formulas and outperforms major competing products in the category. Its no-drip gel consistency makes it ideal for vertical applications.
RapidFuse Flex Gel offers exceptional versatility, bonding virtually everything from plastics, wood and metal to ceramic, paper, leather, rubber and glass. This remarkable adaptability makes it the perfect solution for household repairs, crafting projects and professional applications. The innovative gel formula is also ideal for bonding uneven or textured surfaces, making it uniquely suited for challenging repairs.
"Whether repairing outdoor equipment, fixing household items or working on craft projects, RapidFuse Flex Gel delivers a reliable and weatherproof bond," added Baillargeon.
RapidFuse Flex Gel will be available on Amazon and comes in a convenient 0.7-ounce bottle. For more information about RapidFuse Flex Gel and other DAP products, visit DAP .
About DAP Global Inc.
Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 160 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.
