Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Insert That Streamlines Concrete Forming Process For Rebar-First Applications

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Todd K. of Otis Orchards, WA is the creator of the Snap Cone, a reusable plastic cone insert developed to enhance flexibility and precision in concrete forming applications, particularly where rebar cages are placed prior to the installation of snap ties. This product enables workers to maintain formwork dimensions and structural alignment without removing or modifying the reinforcing steel to improve both efficiency and finish quality on construction sites.Standard snap tie systems with fixed cones require placement before the rebar cage is set that ultimately make rebar-first configurations difficult to manage without damaging components. Cones must often be forcibly removed or are rendered unusable once the rebar is in place. This results in additional labor to patch exposed concrete, leading to increased costs and diminished surface quality.This invention solves these issues by providing a slot-style, snap-on plastic cone that can be installed after the rebar cage has been placed within the plywood form. The cone attaches securely to the steel rod of a standard snap tie, holding the form tightly in place during the concrete pour. Its dimensions match those of standard fixed cones and allows for consistent finish depth and simplified post-pour treatment.Key features of the device include:.Post-Rebar Cage Installation: allows cones to be installed after rebar placement, avoiding the need to break or remove cones prior to forming..Snap-On Fit with Slotted Design: secures tightly around the snap tie rod with a durable plastic slot, maintaining form integrity throughout the pour..Dimensionally Consistent with Standard Cones: matches the profile of traditional snap tie cones that provide a uniform, finished appearance with minimal patching..Reduces Labor and Surface Repair: minimizes the need for concrete patching and finish corrections caused by cone removal or misalignment.Snap Cone is intended for use by concrete contractors, formwork crews, and structural teams in commercial and residential construction environments. Its design offers a practical solution to a common field challenge, supports higher-quality results with reduced labor input, and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Todd filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Snap Cone product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Snap Cone can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

