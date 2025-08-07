Top DSS Summer Camps To Keep Children Feeling Creative, Active, And Inspired This August

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Keep the little ones engaged with creative workshops and sports camps, and enjoy exclusive discounts, packages, free entry for children, and buy-one-get-one-free offers at Dubai's iconic hotels and attractions all summer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2025: Whether it's painting with bubbles, diving into history, or learning taekwondo, this year's Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 line-up offers a wide range of fun and enriching summer camps for kids of all ages. Organised by Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) until 31 August, Dubai's leading cultural centres, museums, and sports hubs are combining creative learning with play, encouraging children to explore new interests and build confidence in a safe and social setting. For families looking to spend quality time together, there's plenty on offer across the city's hotels and attractions too, from exclusive offers and free entry for children at top attractions to value-packed hotel stays and summer-only experiences made for memory-making.

LEARN & PLAY AT CITYWIDE SUMMER CAMPS

At Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, the Burst of Imagination summer camp introduces kids to abstract art and Emirati heritage through a series of vibrant workshops. Hosted by Dubai Culture from 4 to 15 August, the two-week programme blends artistic expression with cultural discovery in a joyful, hands-on setting. Activities include bubble painting, fluid art, sculpture and more, all inspired by local stories and landscapes.

For children who love to stay active, the Bel Remaitha Summer Camp runs daily until 31 August at Bel Remaitha Club in Nad Al Hamar. With a packed schedule of taekwondo, swimming, football, basketball, badminton and water games, it offers something for every energy level. Families can choose between one-day passes starting at AED 110, or discounted monthly memberships, making it a flexible and accessible option all summer long.

Meanwhile, Children's City in Creek Park welcomes young learners with a summer camp designed to spark curiosity in science, nature and technology. Organised by Dubai Municipality and running until 31 August, the camp features engaging indoor workshops and themed activities that change daily, ideal for families looking to combine education with fun in a structured setting.

STAY & SAVE AT ICONIC ATTRACTIONS & HOTELS:

In addition to this year's summer camps, DSS makes planning the ultimate family summer in the city easier than ever. Families can take advantage of exclusive offers at top hotels and attractions across Dubai, with children staying, dining and playing for free at participating venues. Children can enjoy free access to many of Dubai's most exciting entertainment destinations, including Al Shindagha Museum, Arte Museum Dubai, AYA Universe, Dubai Crocodile Park, Dubai Dolphinarium, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Expo City Dubai, Hatta Wadi Hub, House of Hype, HyperSpace, Madame Tussauds, La Perle by Dragone, LEGOLAND Dubai, MOTIONGATE Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding, The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis The Palm, The Green Planet, and Wild Wadi Waterpark, making it a season packed with new discoveries and thrills. From resort-style escapes at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts to mountain breaks at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, there's something for every family looking to recharge and explore. And for UAE and GCC residents, exclusive hotel packages include up to 30 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast, resort credit, spa discounts, and late check-outs at participating properties such as Park Hyatt Dubai, Anantara Downtown Dubai, Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Banyan Tree Dubai, and Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort.

For families spending the summer in the city, Modesh Recommended is the go-to guide for the very best places to eat, play, and explore – all handpicked by Dubai's much-loved character himself. From creative workshops and cooking classes to adrenaline-filled family destinations like Modesh World, Modesh Splash Park, Fabyland, Loco Bear, Real Madrid World, these family favourites are designed to keep kids entertained all season long.

For even more value, the DSS ENTERTAINER gives residents and visitors access to over 7,500 Buy One Get One Free offers across restaurants, brunches, spas, attractions, fitness and more, valid seven days a week for three months from the date of purchase. Whether you're looking for a luxury staycation, a spontaneous day out, or a casual meal with the family, this citywide programme offers unbeatable deals at venues including Wild Wadi, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Shake Shack, Asia Asia, At, and many more.

