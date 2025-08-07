ZetaChain (ZETA) and Google just tossed a $9,000 bone at builders who believe AI agents belong on a blockchain, kicking off a three week Universal App Buildathon that wraps on August 24.

The concept is simple and direct: Feed Google's Gemini 2.5 models a prompt, let them interpret user intent, then route the resulting transaction through ZetaChain smart contracts that can natively speak Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and anything else connected.

One deployment, many chains, no bridge gymnastics. Winning teams snag cash, $1,000 in Cloud credits, and bragging rights useful for the next seed round. The cloud titan already runs a validator on the project, so marketing can boast about eating its own dog food.

DoraHacks herds participants, reminding them that demo day values running code over vapor slides. Suggested hacks include an AI wallet that rebalances holdings on voice commands, dashboards that turn on-chain chaos into readable charts, and autonomous traders that chase yield across networks.

Security nags will point out that an overeager agent could sign away a fortune, which is why the contest lives firmly on testnet. Developers have three weeks to squash prompt injection bugs, gas math errors, and those sneaky race conditions that only appear at 3 a.m.

If even one prototype survives, venture capital will swarm like ants on a dropped donut; if none do, participants still leave with Gemini vouchers and sharper repos.

For ZetaChain, the event is a stress test for its universal contract model under real multichain pressure. For Google, it showcases AI tools doing more than chatbox haikus. For the AI skeptics, it is another chance to tweet that decentralized machine minds will never ship. Either way, ZetaChain, Google, and AI innovation just booked a three week spotlight, and someone is bound to steal it. 🤷🏻‍♂️

